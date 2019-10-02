AI ‘Straws for Action’ initiative raises almost €20,000 for farm charity

A cheque to the value of €19,879 was presented to farm charity Embrace Farm by Dovea Genetics during the 2019 National Ploughing Championships in recent weeks.

The money was raised for the charity through the ‘Dovea Straws For Action’ initiative.

Under this, the Co. Tipperary headquartered genetics company donated €1 from each semen straw sold from two bulls, namely: Beechnut Dovea (FR4673); and the Limousin bull Ewdenvale Ivor (LM2014).

The donating period extended from January 1, up to the middle of September 2019, according to Dovea.

According to the AI firm, the original target of €15,000 was surpassed by 33% when the final count came in.

At the recent presentation Enda Dooley, product development and quality manager for Dovea Genetics, said:

“We are delighted to present the proceeds to Embrace Farm who do wonderful work for farm families.”

Brian Rohan, chairperson of Embrace Farm, expressed gratitude on behalf of the charity for the fundraiser.

“We couldn’t continue the work we do with the families without this type of generosity which allows us to provide residential support weekends and counselling to assist families in the aftermath of a farm accident and also to host our annual remembrance day in June,” Rohan said.

The sixth annual Embrace Farm Ecumenical Remembrance Service took place on Sunday, June 30 last, to remember loved ones who have died or been seriously injured on farms in Ireland.