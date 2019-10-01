Auction report: Brisk bidding for ‘ex-demo’ and used JCBs

An auction involving JCB equipment was held on Tuesday, September 24.

The venue was Wardlow Quarry, Cauldon Lowe, Staffordshire (England) – a different location to that of previous such auctions. The sale was conducted by AMS (Asset Management Services) Auctions on behalf of JCB.

The catalogue was home to a varied selection of machines, attachments and components – the latter including some engines, gearboxes and axles.

Some of the machines were described as “ex-demonstration” units. All items were “sold as seen”. No warranty was implied or given.

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand to sample the atmosphere, capture the necessary pictures and to jot down the key prices and specifications.

This report focuses on just some of the many lots, including a big-boned Fastrac and a number of pivot-steer telehandlers (telescopic handlers).

No buyer’s premium applied to any of the lots. However, prices were subject to VAT (i.e. VAT must be added to the hammer/sale prices below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the machine’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

In the three-picture galleries below, click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

This 2018 JCB Fastrac 8330 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 1351420; approximately 440 hours. It sold for £117,000.

This 2018 JCB TM420 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 2454006; approximately 685 hours. It sold for £65,000.

This 2018 JCB TM220 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 2679727; approximately 117 hours. It sold for £41,000.

This 2018 JCB TM220 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 2679728; approximately 1,040 hours. It sold for £35,500.

