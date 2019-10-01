Auction report: Bargains aplenty…or a ‘load’ of trouble?

Thursday, September 5, saw many items of machinery offered for sale at an auction on behalf of Hexton Manor Farm Partnerships & R G Miller in Hertfordshire (England).

The sale was conducted by Cheffins. This report chiefly focuses on the trailers that were up for grabs.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots fared.

All (hammer/sale) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

All (hammer/sale) prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer/sale price.