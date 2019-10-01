Auction report: ‘On farm from new’ tractors under the hammer

Thursday, September 5, saw tractors and machinery offered for sale at an auction on behalf of Hexton Manor Farm Partnerships & R G Miller in Hertfordshire (England).

The sale was conducted by Cheffins. This report focuses on the tractors that were up for grabs.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots fared.

All (hammer/sale) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

All (hammer/sale) prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

This 2015 Fendt 828 Vario (pictured below) was described as follows: ProfiPlus; 60kph; front linkage; cab and front axle suspension; hydraulic top-link; 710/70R42 rear and 600/70R30 front wheels/tyres; “on farm from new”; 2,674 hours. It sold for £85,000.

This 2016 JCB Fastrac 4220 (pictured below) was described as follows: 60kph; front linkage; LED lighting upgrade; electric and heated mirrors; leather seat; 540/65R34 wheels/tyres; 2,500-hour or five-year warranty; “on farm from new”; circa 1,500 hours. It sold for £76,500.

This 2002 John Deere 6920S (pictured below) was described as follows: PowrQuad; 40kph; front axle suspension; 20.8R38 rear and 16.9R28 front wheels/tyres; “on farm from new”; 6,133 hours. It sold for £21,100.

This 1982 Fendt Favorit 611 LS (pictured below) was described as follows: Turbomatik; front under-slung weights; 18.4R38 rear and 11.00-16 front wheels/tyres; “on farm from new”; hours unknown. It sold for £8,500.

