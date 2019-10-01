Met Éireann issues tracking update on looming Lorenzo

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for expected very wet and potentially stormy conditions over parts of Ireland later Thursday, October 3, and early Friday, October 4.

These conditions will be from the extra-tropical storm Lorenzo, which at present is a Category 2 hurricane about 3,000km south-west of Ireland, according to the meteorological office, which issued meteorologist commentary on the approaching storm.

Met Éireann’s high resolution forecast model, HARMONIE, which forecasts two days in advance, will give the office more detailed guidance as Lorenzo approaches and warnings will be issued early Wednesday, the forecaster announced this afternoon.

Hurricane Lorenzo is the easternmost and northernmost category 5 hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, it was noted.

Hurricane Lorenzo is expected to make its transition from hurricane to extra-tropical storm when it is approximately 1,000km to the south-west of Ireland.

By comparison, storm Ophelia in October 2017 retained its hurricane status until it was within 500km of Ireland, Met Éireann added.

Weather

Turning back to today’s weather and outbreaks of rain with drizzle and mist affecting mainly Leinster and especially east coasts will gradually die out, according to the forecaster.

Brighter clearer conditions in the north and west will extend to all areas this evening and the fresh winds will ease.

Tonight will be dry and in most areas with clear skies. Mist and fog will develop as winds slacken. It will turn cold with lowest temperatures of 0° to 4° and a touch of grass frost.

Tomorrow morning mist and fog will clear, giving way to a dry and sunny day with light winds. It will be cool, with maximum temperatures of only 12° to 14°, according to Met Éireann.