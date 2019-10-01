Video: ‘240hp is seen as high-horsepower but, for us, it’s middle of the road’

AgriLand paid a visit to the recent ‘Fendt Field Days’, which took place at Ballyboughal (near Dublin) in early September.

Whilst there, we shot this video (below – produced by AgriLand’s own Kevin Farrell) in which we spoke to Fendt’s Irish territory manager – Sean Gorman.

He noted that this is the first time the manufacturer has staged such an event in Ireland.

Sean explained: “Here in the Irish market, our most popular [tractor] range is the 700 series – from 165hp to 240hp. It’s actually the most popular range that Fendt produces [for sale globally].

“The 724 – at 240hp – would be known as a light-weight, high-horsepower tractor. In the home German market, it’s the most popular tractor model – of all makes.”

He added: “In the factory [in Marktoberdorf], we’ll produce in excess of 17,000 tractors this year; the 700 series accounts for about 35% of [overall tractor] production.

240hp would be seen as high-horsepower but for us – at Fendt – it’s actually middle of the road. Our tractors range from 70hp right through to 500hp when you get up to the 1000 series and the MT tracked tractors.

Sean also noted that last month’s event marked the Irish launch of the new-generation 900 series.

He said: “The [original] 900 series was launched as far back as 1995. It was the first tractor to have a CVT [Continuously-Variable Transmission]; it was industry-leading in its time.

“Today, we have the sixth-generation [900 series] tractor; it has adopted the same type of Vario transmission that’s in the 1000 series. It now comes with a MAN engine.”

He continued: “This event – and Fendt in general – is not just about tractors. We’ve grown to become close to a ‘full-liner’.”

To put this in context, he touched on the Lely/Welger association – noting how it has given Fendt a ready-made ‘start’ in the grass machinery business.

He also discussed sprayers and combines – alluding to a lofty ambition to bring an ‘Ideal’ to Ireland for next year’s cereal harvest.

As ever, watch this space…