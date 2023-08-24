With approximately 2,000 farmers to begin a conversion to an organic sheep system this year, there are many steps that must be considered for the transition.

The increase in payment rates for the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) 2023, and a reduction in the minimum stocking rate required has led to an almost doubling of organic farmers in Ireland.

The increase of farmers entering organics this year will prove to be a easier transition for certain types of farmers, depending on their location and their enterprise when compared with others.

Damian Costello, sheep specialist at Teagasc said: “The most suitable holding to produce organic lamb is one with livestock and arable farming. The cereals grown on the farm will provide concentrate feedstuff and a source of straw.

“Furthermore, forage crops can be added to the rotation as well as including white and red clover into subsequent reseeds.

“This system is only viable in certain, largely lowland, parts of the country.”

Costello referred to “a large number of hill sheep farmers” that are converting to organic farming this year, but said that “arable crops are rarely an option for them”.

“In all cases, it is important to check if establishing an organic enterprise will have any implications on the ACRES [Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme] payment for your farm,” he added.

Managing grass

For a conversion to organics, farmers must first carry out a soil test and improve the pH levels on their land if necessary.

“Target slurry and FYM [farmyard manure] to maintain phosphorous (P) and potassium (K) indices with the option to import slurry from non-organic sources,” Costello said.

“Incorporating white and red clover into suitable swards will fix nitrogen naturally, but you must have the fencing infrastructure to correctly manage these swards after establishment.

“For hill sheep farms, commonage can be grazed by sheep once they are properly hefted, but the commonage area is not eligible for payment under the Organic Farming Scheme,” he added.

Flock health plan

Farmers converting to organics must be aware of the changes they will be faced with regarding treating their sick animals.

The sheep specialist at Teagasc continued: “The conversion plan includes a flock health element to be prepared in consultation with a veterinary surgeon.

“It must outline a system that is less dependent on veterinary medicines. Routine use of antibiotics is not permitted, but in clinical cases, they may be prescribed by a vet.

“Animal welfare is always the priority. The plan will take account of farm history and will describe how to tackle health issues while conforming to the organic farming standards.

“The withdrawal periods are at least double those indicated by manufacturers when used on organic farms. Some meat processors require three times the standard withdrawal period,” Costello added.

Breeding system

For the breeding systems on an organic sheep farm, farmers should aim to “breed replacements from within the flock,” according to the Teagasc specialist.

“In an organic system, with a derogation from the Organic Certifying Body (OCB), up to 20% ewe replacements (that have not previously lambed) can be bought in from non-organic sources,” he explained.

“Rams may also be sourced from non-organic breeders.”

Sheep housing

Different housing requirements are applicable to organic sheep farmers, who must be aware of the space allowances for sheep.

“The preferred option for housing organic ewes is straw bedding which can come from non-organic growers,” he added.

A floor space allowance of 1.5m2/ewe and 0.35m2/lamb is required. Sheep slats can only be used where an equal or greater sized area of straw-bedded lie-back is also available.

“On sheep farms with a cattle enterprise, think carefully about the investment required to make existing cattle housing compliant with organic standards,” Costello said.

“Out-wintering is permitted once carried out extensively, and providing that no poaching occurs.”