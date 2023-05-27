Martin and Kathleen Keenan, from Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan, have been slowly switching over to organic farming for the past year.

They have a small farm of 30-40 cattle, including calves and yearlings, and usually sell their cows at around 18-months-old.

The pair work on the farm part-time, in the evenings and weekends, “kind of like a hobby” Kathleen explained.

They both have a keen interest in sustainable agriculture and are eager to learn more as they begin their journey of switching to organic farming.

The Keenans joined Organics just over a year ago and didn’t realise the amount of learning involved.

This conversion period, until a farm is given an authorised organic title, takes two years. Over 4,000 farmers are now farming organically in Ireland, including just over 2,000 who entered conversion in January 2023, according to Teagasc.

Organic journey

“Before you begin, you really need to know what your ground is depleted of and sort that out before going any further,” Kathleen said.

Before switching over, the Keenans tested their soil to see if it was lacking any nutrients. As a result, a seaweed fetiliser was spread on the land to ensure it was receiving valuable micronutrients.

“It’s all about making sure you’re not being harsh on the ground, so that you’re rotating crops and silage every three years, making sure that you’re not taking all the nutrients out of the ground,” Kathleen said.

Teagasc outline a successful crop rotation to use sequences that:

Match nutrient availability with requirements;

Grow crops with different rooting systems to efficiently utlise nutrient reserves;

Disrupt weed, pest and disease life cycles.

Martin said that the first thing they did was sow spring barley alongside clover to “fix the nitrogen into the ground”.

Last year they sowed three fields and said the results were “amazing”, apart from a few issues with thistles.

Prior to sowing the field there were no thistles, but they began to grow after the field was ploughed. Martin understands that in the first year the ground is disturbed and it’s expected to happen.

This year the pair didn’t have time to sow all three fields, so just planted two. However, in the untouched field clover still grew plentiful.

They plan on cutting and bailing it for use. “It’s all about recycling and ensuring that you’re just always thinking about the environment,” Kathleen said.

“If you’re constantly using fertiliser you’re taking all the organics out of the ground,” she added.

Their first batch of barley was sold on, as they hadn’t purchased a roller yet. They intend on purchasing this year and begin the process of feeding their own cows organically.

“When you’re working full-time as well it can be a lot to take on,” Martin said.

“It’s a slow process. You just have to slow down your farming for a while.

“Sometimes I feel like I was too late starting and I’ll never learn it all, but I suppose everyone is in the same boat right now.”

Early this year they planted winter wheat, which is proving a success.

As well as the growing of crops, they have also recently dedicated 4ac of land to Irish native trees, including oak, ash, and sycamore.

Advice for other farmers

“Bigger farmers have that added pressure, they have to keep the grass there to keep the milk up,” Martin said.

He can see why farmers may be reluctant, but thinks they should be able to do it “bit by bit”.

“You wouldn’t have to turn the whole farm organic, but maybe a few acres,” he said.

He recommended that anybody deciding to begin the switch should consult with Teagasc, “even if it’s just for help when filling out forms”.

While they both agreed that they “definitely invested more money than they received” in terms of grants, they said that money would end up going towards fertiliser anyway.

“We’d be hoping that after the conversion period we’d get more money for the organic animals,” Kathleen said.

“People pay more because they don’t want to be eating stuff that’s pumped full of antibiotics and whatever else,” Martin added.