Farmers and tractor owners are gearing up for a charity tractor run in north Co. Mayo this weekend, in aid of the Irish Wheelchair Association and Erris Family and Community Support.

The event is organised by local members of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA).

The start point of the tractor run on Sunday (May 28) will be McGuires Valley Inn in Pullathomas, Co. Mayo. Registration for the event will begin at 12:30p.m, with departures from Pullathomas at 1:30p.m.

The planned route will go via Glengad, Inver, Barnatra, Derrycorrib, the main Attycunanne road, and into Belmullet, and finishing up at the premises of the Irish Wheelchair Association in the north Co. Mayo town.

The organisers said that the event “promises to make for a fantastic spectacle for both drivers and onlookers as the beautiful views of the sea will always be on the right of the drivers – and hopefully the sun in the sky – which will all be caught on camera”.

There will be food and refreshments served at both the starting and finishing locations.

Advertisement

The first Erris INHFA charity tractor run took place in May 2018, and there has been an event in each May since, except when Covid-19 lockdowns prevented it.

The INHFA members behind the run say that the event “has received overwhelming support from the local community and businesses, representing many charity organisations along the way”.

In the first year it was expected that around 20-25 tractors might take part. However, more than 60 tractors took part, including both modern and vintage vehicles.

Some of the charities and endeavours that have been supported through the event since 2018 include the Glencastle School special needs class, the Order of Malta Ambulance Fund, Pieta, and Mayo/Roscommon Hospice.

One particular tradition at the charity run will continue this year, namely the ‘Driver Draw’, which will take place after the run.

This will see vintage tractor judges casting their eyes over the more seasoned tractors, with two prizes on offer: Best restored vintage tractor, and best vintage tractor in working condition.

Advertisement

Prize money will be presented to the winners at the Driver Draw.

There will also be a selection of vintage scooters on show, which the organisers say always generates interest.

Entry fee for participants is €25, which also gives automatic entry for the Driver Draw.

Prizes for drivers are donated from many different local businesses around north Co. Mayo, including tractor dealerships, feed merchants, and hardware stores, among others.

The organisers have expressed their gratitude for all those who have given their time to helping run the event over the last number of years.