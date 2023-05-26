The mapping of peat soils around the country, which is currently being carried out by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, could have “winder implications” according to the leader of one farming organisation.

Vincent Roddy, the president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA), suggested that the mapping of these soils would ease the facilitation of the proposed Nature Restoration Law if it is finally adopted and implemented by the EU.

The department has confirmed that the process of mapping these soils is underway.

At present, officials are examining various national peat mapping datasets and engaging with the directorate-general for agriculture in the European Commission on the technical aspects of mapping in order to identify the appropriate means of identifying these lands.

Once that process is complete, engagement with stakeholder groups will take place, and farmers will be notified of the status of their land before the end of 2023, the department said.

The need to map these soils arises from the conditionality of the Common Agricultural Policy, specifically the second of the good agricultural and environmental conditions (GAECs).

The main objective of GAEC 2 is the protection of carbon-rich soils, and this requires protection of wetlands and peatlands to be implemented in each EU member state.

According to Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027, the requirement to protect these soils will apply from 2024. No decisions have been made at this point on what standards will apply under GAEC 2 from next year.

According to Roddy, the results of this mapping process may be used to determine which lands will be targeted under the EU Nature Restoration Law, which, in its current form, will require the restoration of peatlands, with a sizeable portion of these to be targeted for rewetting.

“While the mapping of peat soils has, we understand, been ongoing for some time and is required under CAP and specifically GAEC 2, which deals with the protection of wetlands and peatlands, it could also be an ideal tool to help all EU member states in the implementation of the Nature Restoration Law,” the INHFA president said.

“This law clearly targets peatlands, whether that be drained peatlands and other farmed peatlands, but also raised or blanket bogs and cut away bogs,” he added.

“These maps will, we understand, be completed this year as GAEC 2 requirements will apply from 2024. However, it is also important to recognise that the expected commencement date for the Nature Restoration Law,” Roddy commented.

The INHFA has warned against what it called “optimism” that the EU Nature Restoration Law will be defeated in the European Parliament.

Roddy said that, despite the recent defeats for the legislation, the parliament may yet accept it with some amendments that might roll back some of the more extreme measures, but which would still leave a law that would require large amounts of restoring and rewetting on peat soils, among other issues.