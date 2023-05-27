Laois artist Karen Fingleton may not live on a farm, but she gets plenty of inspiration from animals and the countryside.

“My dad is from a farm outside Stradbally where we spend lots of time, and my grandad – my mum’s dad – was Jim Tyrrell, the vet. So I spent plenty of summers when I was young helping him on his calls to farms around Portlaoise,” she said.

“I think in general whether from towns or the countryside, Irish people don’t have to go back too far in their history to find their connection to nature, or a farming connection of some sort,” she added.

The artist works primarily from photos – mostly ones that she takes herself but also ones from other photographers – and from photos that people send to her.

“I am not always sure who my customers are or where my paintings end up – although I would love to know,” she said.

Karen’s rural surroundings provide lots of inspiration.

“I was lucky enough to grow up at the foot of the Rock of Dunamase in Laois and I now live in the picturesque town of Abbeyleix,” she said.

“I think Laois is one of those hidden gems; it is full of lush green fields and hills, quaint towns and villages and I love how the colours of the countryside change with each season.

“I have always been drawn to the charm of rural life and I think this love of nature and colours has inspired my work, and continues to inspire it,” she said.

“Even a simple derelict shed, or a sleepy tractor heading down a grassy lane is a thing of real beauty.

“I do find that my cows sell well, and scenes that depict nature do sell well,” the artist added.

“I love painting cows, I love their curiosity and it is hard not to smile when you see their inquisitive faces looking back.”

Although she trained as a teacher, Karen’s passion for painting and the creative arts took over.

“I find when I am painting, I am completely absorbed by it and get lost in the process of painting,” she said.

“I began to explore oils around ten years ago. Once I began to use them, I was hooked.

“I love the messiness of oils, their shine, their texture and I love how I always want to touch my finished pieces of artwork. I think there is something very tactile about oils that engages people not only visually, but also in regard to texture.

“There is definitely no ‘please do not touch’ in regard to my work, in fact, please do touch,” she continued.

“I love to think that my paintings encourage and give people a sense of texture: The petals on a flower, the hair on a cow, the fluff of a dandelion seed. I don’t believe in rigid colour schemes,

“Sometimes I see all sorts of pinks and blues in a brown cow. Why not? I can’t seem to help myself adding pops of colour to my artwork, and hope that my paintings are the kind that will bring a little joy to someone’s wall,” Karen said.

“I have been juggling painting, part-time teaching and raising three small children for the last ten years. It’s a busy job,” Karen added.

“I am constantly trying to improve my craft and am always looking out for the next moment of inspiration. I’m currently working on some commissions and some new paintings.”