Farmers affected by ash dieback are “dismayed” that Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has ruled out the possibility of compensation for those affected by ash dieback.

That’s according to Jason Fleming, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) farm forestry chairperson.

“The minister’s rejection of compensation for those affected by ash dieback sends a strong message to farmers about the level of support they can expect from the government and puts a big question mark on the future of the farm forestry sector,” Fleming said.

“Farmers are furious that the minister continues to refuse to recognise the financial consequences of the disease, that they had no hand or part in importing into this country,” he added.

“Farmers with ash dieback are watching their forestry investment, in many instances their pension, being ravaged by ash dieback.

“This is being disregarded by the minister and is not acceptable. All that farmers with ash dieback are seeking is fairness and a recognition of their financial losses.”

The IFA said it has demanded a new scheme to be introduced that pays a 20-year premium on replanted land to recognise the financial losses incurred as a result of ash dieback.

“Let me be clear to the minister. Forest owners affected by ash dieback will continue to campaign for compensation and recognition of their financial loss,” Fleming said.

Ash dieback

The first confirmed finding of ash dieback disease (hymenoscyphus fraxineaus) in Ireland was made in October 2012 at a forestry plantation site which had been planted in 2009 with trees imported from continental Europe.

Following a Review of the National Response to ash dieback disease arising from scientific advice and evidence that eradication of ash dieback disease is no longer feasible, the Reconstitution and Underplanting Scheme (RUS) was launched in June 2020.

However, funding through this scheme is aimed at allowing forestry owners to clear and replant their forestry ground with a different species and does not provide any compensation for income loss.