Landowners in Co. Mayo are being invited to apply for support through “The Hare’s Corner” initiative which aims to create areas of biodiversity on their land.

Minister of State Malcom Noonan launched the project at Gleann Buí Farm, in Aghamore, Co. Mayo today (Friday, May 26).

The initiative gives support to landowners to create wildlife ponds, mini-woodlands, mini-orchards or ‘plans for nature’ on their land.

The Hare’s Corner is a biodiversity initiative coordinated by the Co. Clare-based landscape charity, Burrenbeo Trust.

The trust is linking up with LIFE IP (integrated project) Wild Atlantic Nature to offer farmers, landowners and community groups across Mayo the opportunity to avail of free advice and support to take “small but impactful actions for nature”.

Biodiversity in Mayo

The project takes its name from the term ‘the hare’s corner’, an old farming expression for an awkward section of a field which wasn’t intensively farmed and so was left to nature.

Minister Noonan said at the launch that the “hare’s corner shows that all of us can do something for nature and the climate”.

If applicants are unsure as to how they can make a difference, Noonan said that the initiative would provide “the encouragement, advice and micro-funding to enable people to do their bit”.

Coordinator of the project for Burrenbeo Trust, Pranjali Bhave, said “the level of interest we have seen in this initiative gives us great hope on what can be achieved by people on the ground with just a small amount of support”.

‘Hare’s Corner’ improving biodiversity

First launched in Co. Clare in August 2021, the Hare’s Corner biodiversity initiative to date has supported:

90 mini woodlands consisting of 2,278 endangered Burren pine trees and 7,796 native companion trees;

50 wildlife ponds;

106 mini orchards consisting of 848 heritage apple trees from Irish Seed Savers;

30 professionally produced ‘Plans for Nature’ for landowners.

Applicants can opt for one or more biodiversity actions, which “will be of no cost to, and minimal hassle for, the landowner”.

The project provides for:

Materials (native trees and orchard trees);

Micro-funding (e.g. machinery costs for pond digging);

Professional services (such as a hydrologist’s visit to help plan a pond, or an ecologist’s visit to ‘plan for nature’);

Training.

With spaces limited by the available budget, screening conditions will be employed to prioritise entry based on criteria, such as suitability of the proposed site for the biodiversity measure.

Preference is also given to applicants who represent a community space (e.g. community gardens, schools, etc.) and landowners that are not in receipt of any other agri-environmental grants.

Applications for the ‘Hare’s Corner’ in Mayo are now open, and will close on Sunday, June 11.