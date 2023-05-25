Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has ruled out any possibility of compensation for landowners affected by ash dieback in forestry.

The first confirmed finding of ash dieback disease (hymenoscyphus fraxineaus) in Ireland was made in October 2012 at a forestry plantation site which had been planted in 2009 with trees imported from continental Europe.

Following a Review of the National Response to ash dieback disease arising from scientific advice and evidence that eradication of ash dieback disease is no longer feasible, the Reconstitution and Underplanting Scheme RUS (ash dieback) was launched in June 2020.

However funding through this scheme is aimed at allowing forestry owners to clear and replant their forestry ground with a different species and does not provide any compensation for income loss.

In a response to a parliamentary question (PQ) from independent Offaly TD, Carol Nolan, Minister McConalogue said that the purpose of the RUS scheme was to clear all ash trees and replant with other species.

He said there were grants for site clearance and replanting to cover the costs associated with these operations and premiums continued to be paid where the contracts were still in premium.

However he stated that State Aid rules prevent compensation being paid to landowners for loss of income as a result of the forestry disease.

“State Aid guidelines provide for aid for the restoration of damage to forests caused by a variety of events including damage from disease and pests,” the minister said.

“State Aid rules are explicit that this aid is for restoration and does not facilitate compensation for loss, including income.

“My department continues to review the operation of the ash dieback scheme, having regard to its effectiveness, the status of the plantations, state aid regulations and other issues having regard to the age and stage of the rotation of the almost 16,000ha of ash that were grant aided between 1990 and 2013.”

He said that legislation allows for an exemption to landowners from obtaining a tree felling licence in situations where the tree felling is carried out to control or prevent the spread of disease.

Minister McConalogue added that “a total of €9.2 million has been expended to date” on schemes to tackle ash dieback.

“A total of €875,476 has been expended by my department on the RUS scheme since it opened in 2020, involving interventions on 525ha. A total of 974 applications have been received representing 3,720ha with 390 approved for an area of 1,239ha,” he said.