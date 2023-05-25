The final total of industry bursary and scholarship awards presented to higher education students at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) for the 2022-2023 academic year stands at £91,000.

Martin McKendry, CAFRE director said: “As a college we are delighted to have developed invaluable collaborations with agri-food and land-based businesses.

“The support these companies offer to our students demonstrates their commitment and recognition of the value CAFRE students supply to the industry.

“We greatly appreciate this financial support offered, and your investment in new talent entering the industry,” he added.

Awards to CAFRE students

Bursary awards of £1,500 were awarded to 49 CAFRE first year students. These are offered to assist students with costs related to studying.

Some of the first year students are planning to “take the opportunity to travel to enhance their studies and improve their employability prospects”.

Seven second year degree students received £2,500 scholarships linked with the opportunity to complete a paid period of work placement with the sponsor.

The college said that the scholarships offer a fantastic chance for students to connect with businesses and showcase their career potential.

This year the students were judged through video applications. The college claims the process proved to be a rewarding and inspiring experience, for students and sponsors alike.

Four awards events were hosted across CAFRE, attended by agriculture, equine, food and horticulture recipients and their sponsors.

Across the events, the industry sponsors had a common message – CAFRE students have demonstrated professionalism, and commitment to pursuing a career in the agri-food and land-based industries.

The college said it was noted by many of the returning industry sponsors that “it is fantastic to see, year after year, the high calibre of CAFRE students with a passion and energy for the agri-food and land-based sector”.

“As the agri-food and land-based industry looks to the next generation, the future looks promising for our bursary and scholarship winners,” CAFRE said.