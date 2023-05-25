Potentially ‘ground-breaking’ seed treatments, which convert atmospheric nitrogen for plant use, will be available in Ireland according to a Swiss agriculture company.

Syngenta Biologicals confirmed that it has agreed a collaboration with UK-based Unium Bioscience Ltd., which could be of specific interest to tillage farmers throughout western Europe.

The new seed treatment products combine a mix of bespoke bacterial strains.

These then function within the growing plant to convert freely available nitrogen from the surroundings into a form the crop can use.

These processes appear to mirror the role of nitrogen-fixing bacteria naturally found within legumes, such as clover and beans.

It has been claimed that seed treatments naturally improves a plant’s ability to convert and use nitrogen readily available in the atmosphere and has the potential to reduce nitrogen use by more than 10%.

As a result, this could lower the environmental impact of farming, while increasing crop yield, promoting plant and soil health, and potentially offer farmers greater flexibility in their nitrogen management strategies.

“Syngenta is unlocking the future of farming by encouraging sustainable practices and helping growers reduce their carbon footprint while increasing yields,” Jonathan Halstead, head of North West Europe at Syngenta Crop Protection and managing director of Syngenta UK Ltd. said.

“We are thrilled to announce this long-term partnership with Unium, leveraging the power of their innovation and bringing a unique, sustainable biological solution to growers across northwest Europe.”

John Haywood, a director at Unium, added:

“At a time when nitrogen use and sustainability are front of mind for growers, we are proud to give growers more choice and more flexibility in their nitrogen management.

“Building upon Syngenta’s strong track record of partnership and investment in biologicals, this collaboration will offer a more efficient and sustainable way to grow healthy and productive crops.”

Syngenta will be offering the product in the coming months across the UK, with commercial distribution across Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands to follow next year.