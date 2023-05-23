The precarious state of international grain markets remains a cause of major concern for Irish tillage farmers.

“Prices are currently averaging near €200/t,” chair of the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG), Bobby Miller told Agriland.

“This represents a breakeven price, just about, for most growers on their own land.

“But there is a growing worry that prices will continue to weaken as we get closer to harvest. The implications of such a scenario unfolding for the Irish tillage sector are obvious.”

Miller confirmed that the continuing spell of good weather has turned around the fortunes of many cereal crops.

“If we get good growing conditions from now through to harvest, spring crops could still turn out well,” he added.

“Winter wheat crops are looking much better now than would have been the case a few weeks ago. However, there are a number of poor enough winter barley crops throughout the country.”

Food Vision Tillage Group

The IGGG representative also confirmed members of the Food Vision Tillage Group will meet for the second time next Monday (May 29). It is expected that a series of bi-weekly meetings will follow.

“The vision group will produce recommendations on an ongoing basis. And it’s vital for the government to quickly respond to the various recommendations coming forward.

“The next budget is in October. It represents an opportunity for the government to lay down a marker on behalf of the tillage industry.

“But more than that, IGGG wants government to boost the support measures available for crop production across the board. And these decisions must be taken as a matter of priority,” Miller said.

Existing measures, which IGGG wants to see worked on, include: The Protein Aid Scheme (by adding value to protein crops); the Straw Incorporation Measure (by increasing the budget); The Tillage Incentive Scheme reworked; The Tillage Capital Investment Scheme (reflecting actual costs); The Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES); The Organic Farming Scheme; Research funding across the tillage sector as a whole and the current crop variety evaluation programmes.

In addition, the new TAMS for tillage scheme has been launched today (Tuesday, May 23).

IGGG has said that it supports the objective of expanding the tillage footprint in Ireland to 400,000ha by 2030. This is one of the core targets set down within the Climate Action Plan.

“But it will take real action on the part of government to make this happen,” Miller continued.

“Its response to the work of the tillage vision group will be of crucial significance in this regard. Accepting recommendations is one thing, acting on them is something else entirely.”