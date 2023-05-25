The establishment of a new agri-food regulator which it’s hoped will bring transparency to the food supply chain has moved forward another step as legislation was passed in the Dáil last evening (Wednesday, May 24).

Earlier this week, it was announced that Niamh Lenehan will commence her position as CEO of on an interim basis as head of the Unfair Trading Practices (UTP) Enforcement Authority based in the DAFM.

She will formally become CEO designate of the Agri-Food Regulator, known as An Rialálaí Agraibhia, on the enactment of the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill, and will become CEO on its establishment day.

An Rialálaí Agraibhia will have two main functions:

A price and market analysis and reporting function;

A regulatory enforcement function concerning the enforcement of prohibited unfair trading practices.

The bill provides for mechanisms for the regulator to examine and make recommendations on any aspect of the agri-food supply chain.

These include the collection and analysis of price and market data to improve transparency and address information gaps in the supply chain.

The legislation has now been passed by the Dáil and it will move to the Seanad for final approval.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue commented after the legislation was passed: “A massive moment in the process of establishing the Agri-Food Regulator with the legislation passing through the Dáil tonight.

During his speech to the Dáil, the agriculture minister said: “Right throughout this process, my objective, as I know all of yours has been, to ensure that we set up a statutory independent office that will ensure there is transparency in the food supply chain.

“In particular, that will make sure that primary producers and family farmers across this country get a fair deal and fair price for the work that they carry out.”