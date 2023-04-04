A TD has said that payments to landowners affected by the Shass Mountain landslide in Co. Leitrim are set to commence this week.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marian Harkin welcomed the development that payments to compensate impacted landowners will begin, but hit out at the length of time that has elapsed between the landslide and these payments.

The landslide occurred on the Shass Mountain in June 2020, affecting farmers and landowners in the area of Drumkeeran, in central Co. Leitrim.

Speaking yesterday evening, Harkin said: “I am delighted and relieved that these payments will eventually be made.”

However, she added that, while the payments are welcome, those affected by the landslide “had to wait too long for them”.

“The landslide swept away the livelihoods of more than 20 farmers and up to eight foresters over 33 months ago,” the independent TD said.

She added: “They have been extraordinarily patient as they waited for the state to assist them. Meanwhile they had to bear the loss of income and put up with nearly three years of uncertainty.

“Now that the payments are about to be made, I recognise that for some the money involved is a reasonable amount. However, for others, it won’t cover the enduring cost of land and the income they lost.”

“It is vital that farmers impacted in this way receive every assistance to access longer term environmental schemes,” Harkin added.

An estimated 55ha of agricultural land was impacted as a result of the landslide, which followed a period of heavy rain.

The total value of the support package for impacted farmers is €500,000.

Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue confirmed in November that affected farmers will be able to qualify for payments of up to a maximum of €20,000 each.

Speaking at the time, the minister said: “It was incredibly tough on everyone in the area. This was a hugely traumatic event for farmers and households in the area.

“We have moved to support farmers and landowners who have found themselves in this awful situation through no fault of their own. We will continue to stand by the farmers affected,” Minister McConalogue added.