There is a large demand for lime on tillage farms according to Teagasc, which has advised that correct soil pH is crucial for nutrient use efficiency on all farms.

Some tillage farmers are of the view that the new liming programme will not work for them, given that the 2023 spring planting season is here.

However, this is not the case as the measure will provide the opportunity to spread lime in the period directly after this year’s harvest and the start of the subsequent, autumn planting period.

Lime and soil pH

According to Teagasc’s Ciaran Collins, from 4,325 soil samples analysed on tillage farms in 2022, 39% of tillage had a soil pH less than 6.5.

Maintaining the soil pH at the optimum level will increase the microbiological activity of the soil, and result in better soil nutrient recycling and release.

Soil pH is also critical for maximising the availability of nutrients (nitrogen N, phosphate P and potash K) applied in organic and chemical fertilisers.

Estimates also show that soils with the correct pH will release up to 80kg of N/ha/year.

“The recently announced National Liming Programme is a welcome incentive, which will provide a financial contribution of €16 to participating farmers per tonne of lime delivered and spread on their holding,” Collins explained.

“The aim of the programme is to incentivise farmers to purchase and spread calcium ground limestone or magnesium ground limestone, in accordance with the lime requirement stated in the soil analysis report.”

Tillage farming

There are a number of key points for tillage farmers in relation to the liming programme.

Applicants must apply online and the application closing date is April 20, 2023.

Farmers with a grassland stocking rate above 170kg livestock manure nitrogen/ha prior to export in 2022 are not eligible as liming is a mandatory requirement on these farms.

Farmers who are participating or intend to participate in the 2023 eco scheme practice relating to soil sampling and liming are not eligible to participate in this programme given this action would be already supported under that measure.

Payment will only be made on valid claims relating to a minimum of 10t of ground limestone and a maximum of 200t.

Applicants must have soil test reports for the land (within the last four years from date of purchase) that indicates a lime requirement. The maximum application rate for the scheme is 7.5t/ha.

The ground limestone must be purchased directly from a licensed quarry. And, finally, claims for payment must be submitted by October 31, 2023.