Settled weather for weekend and into next week but some light rain

The weather is set to remain largely settled this weekend and into next week, though some patches of light rain are possible, according to Met Éireann.

Today (Friday, October 10) will be dry with just isolated patches of drizzle in northern areas at first.

It will remain quite cloudy but sunny spells will develop as the day progresses, the best of these in the east and south. Highest temperatures will be 11° to 14° in a light southwesterly or variable breeze.

It will remain dry tonight with clear spells and patchy mist and fog. Lowest temperatures will be 5° to 9° in a light southerly or variable breeze.

Any mist and fog will clear tomorrow morning (Saturday, October 11) to leave a dry day with hazy sunny spells. Highest temperatures will be 11° to 15° in a light variable breeze.

Tomorrow night will be another dry night with clear spells. Mist and fog patches will form in a light variable breeze. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 8°.

Sunday (October 12) will be generally dry with hazy sunny spells, though isolated spots of drizzle are possible. Highest temperatures will be 12° to 15° in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Sunday night will be dry with clear spells and some patchy mist and fog in a light east to southeast breeze. Lowest temperatures should be 4° in the north to 10° in the south.

Mist and fog will clear on Monday morning (October 13). There will be a good deal of dry weather overall, though patchy light rain and drizzle will affect some southern areas.

It will be quite cloudy on Monday too, with limited sunny spells. Highest temperatures are expected to be 13° to 16° in light to moderate southeast winds.

Tuesday (October 14) is expected to be dry with sunny spells, though the odd spot of drizzle is possible. Highest temperatures should be 13° to 17° in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

For the remainder of next week, Met Éireann said that high pressure will remain near Ireland and settled conditions will persist.

However, it will also be largely cloudy with occasional patches of light rain or drizzle.