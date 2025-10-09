Tirlán confirms grain pricing for harvest 2025

Tirlán has today (Thursday, October 9) published its grain pricing for harvest 2025, which includes a price of €190 per tonne for green feed barley and €200/t for green feed wheat.

Last year Tirlán's grain pricing for harvest 2024 saw prices of €210/t for green feed barley and €220/t for green feed wheat.

The co-op said that in addition to base prices for harvest 2025 it will also pay for over €3 million in premiums for quality and value-added grain.

These include specialist crops such as gluten-free oats, malting barley, winter Cassia barley and HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed), which it said "offer farmers enhanced returns above base feed grain prices".

According to John Murphy, chair of Tirlán, the 2025 harvest saw significant growth in the co-op's grain intake to almost 223,000 tonnes, an increase of 45,000 tonnes compared to last year.

The co-op has also confirmed that Tirlán’s Trading Bonus Scheme remains in place for 2025.

This offers up to €10/t for all eligible grain supplied, subject to minimum tillage input criteria.

Murphy added: “The Trading Bonus is a recognition by our co-op of the loyalty of our tillage farmers.

"For 2025, it has also been extended to non-shareholders in light of the difficult market conditions and rising input costs.”

The full list of Tirlán's grain pricing for harvest 2025 is as follows:

Crop Price per tonne* (€) Feed barley 190 Feed wheat 200 Malting barley 222 Gluten-free Oats 230 Standard Food Grade Oats 215 Feed beans 220 Oilseed rape 440 HEAR Oilseed Rape 490 Contracted Winter (Cassia) Barley 210 Contracted Spring Barley 200 Equine Oats (contracted) 200 Feed Oats (uncontracted) 175 Seed grain Feed price + €30/t Price per tonne, excluding VAT Source: Tirlán

Murphy today acknowledged the "current pressure" on Irish grain growers which he said included elevated input costs and subdued global market prices.

He also urged dairy and beef farmers to consider the challenges facing Irish grain producers when making feed purchasing decisions.

Separately John Kealy, head of grains at Tirlán, said: “In 2025, around 45% of our green grain intake qualified for premium crop payments.