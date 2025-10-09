Portumna Mart confirms appointment of new manager

Portumna Mart in Co. Galway has confirmed the appointment of a new manager.

The mart confirmed to Agriland that PJ Conroy will take over the reins at the mart.

He comes from Gurteeny, Woodford, an area near the Co. Clare border a short distance from Portumna.

Conroy comes into the mart fold to replace Craig Lovett in the role.

Prior to that, the manager of the mart had been Marie Young, who retired from the role in early 2024.

Young had been manager in Portumna for the previous four years, which she called a "challenging but rewarding role".

Speaking to Agriland at the time of her retirement, Young said she had been working in livestock sales for some 40 years.

Young told Agriland that she had strong support from everybody involved in the Co. Galway mart.

She had started her career in Nenagh Mart, eventually becoming office manager there.

The former Portumna Mart manager said then: "My working career started in Nenagh Mart 40 years ago, where I progressed to the office manager, and was very much involved in the amalgamation of Birr, Nenagh, and Roscrea, which formed Central Auctions.

"I was afforded the opportunity to become mart manager of Portumna Mart...which was a very challenging but rewarding role. I had a lot of support from staff; the committee; buyer and seller clients; and family and friends," Young had said.

She said that Portumna Mart "is an excellent facility which has a gateway location between the midlands and the west, with top quality livestock on offer".

Portumna Mart

Earlier this year, Portumna Mart was forced to temporarily cease trading after the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA) suspended its licence.

The PSRA is the statutory body with responsibility for licensing and regulating the property services sector (auctioneers, estate agents, letting agents and property management agents) in Ireland.

The PRSA sought and was granted sanction by the High Court to suspend the licence of Portumna Mart from April 28 to May 13.

The mart reopened later in May with a "no credit policy" in place.

Pat Harding, the chair of the mart, told Agriland at the time that it was "very important" for farmers and agri-businesses that the mart would reopen.

He had said that all sales would be on a "pay on the day" basis and no credit facilities would be provided.

Commenting on the reopening of the mart in May, Senator Anne Rabbitte, who is from the Co. Galway town, said: "Portumna Mart is the life and soul of this community, it is a huge victory that the mart is reopening."