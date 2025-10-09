Heydon: 'Vast majority' of poultry meat sold in Irish food service sector imported

The value of Irish poultry meat imports increased to €626.9 million last year, according to latest figures, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine has said.

Minister Martin Heydon also highlighted that the predominant outlet for Irish poultry meat is the retail market for fresh raw product.

However the minister has confirmed that while the majority of poultry meat sold at retail level is Irish, "the vast majority of poultry meat sold in the food service sector is imported".

"Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show that in 2024, the value of Irish poultry meat imports increased from €578.1 million to €626.9 million compared to 2023," Minister Heydon said.

Poultry meat

The minister had been questioned by the Fianna Fáil TD, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, as to whether he has "concerns about the volume of poultry products being imported into the country".

In response Minister Heydon said that in 2025 Ireland had shown signs of growth in overall production with slaughter figures, as of Week 38 of 2025, up by 6.3% on the same period for 2024.

"The most recent comparable monthly price would also indicate strong performance within the sector, with the September 2025 price for whole 'Class A' chicken being approximately 4.9% higher than the price being achieved 12 months previous," he added.

According to Minister Heydon, CSO figures show that last year the value of Irish poultry meat exports increased from €285.7 million to €294.7 million when compared to 2023.

"The latest CSO figures - year to date July 2025 - show that the value of poultry exports for 2025 stands at €195.1 million, a 18.8% increase on the corresponding 2024 figure (€164.2 million)," he added.

The minister also stressed to Deputy Ó Fearghaíl that he is "very aware of the contribution of the poultry production sector to Irish agri-food sector as a whole".

According to a recent RaboResearch report published earlier this month, the global poultry market is "poised for continued strength" through 2025 and into early 2026.

RaboResearch has forecast a 2.8% growth for global markets in 2025 - faster than the 2.6% growth seen in 2024.