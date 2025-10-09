Farmers have been 'left in limbo' on the nitrates derogation - TD

The government has been urged to "present a plan B" for farmers as uncertainty continues over the future of the nitrates derogation.

According to the Social Democrats environment spokesperson, Jennifer Whitmore, farmers have been left in limbo about the EU Nitrates Directive.

During a Dáil Éireann debate yesterday (Wednesday, October 8) the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, said "securing the extension of Ireland's nitrates derogation" is a key priority for government.

He also pointed to the renewal of the Accelerated Capital Allowance (ACA) for slurry storage in Budget 2026 as an "important contribution to the overall effort to secure the retention of the nitrates derogation".

But the Social Democrats environment spokesperson has criticised what she described as Minister Heydon's "brazen approach".

Deputy Whitmore said: "It disregards the possibility that the request for the directive to be extended will be rejected by the European Commission, which is entirely possible - the minister’s singlemindedness has left him, his department, and farmers across the country without a contingency.

“What’s plan B if the directive’s extension is rejected?

"It seems as if there is none - this government is overconfident in its ability to get what it wants, its blinkers well and truly on".

The deputy believes that even if an extension of the nitrates directive is secured this year, "the derogation is likely to eventually end".

The Social Democrats environment spokesperson added: "It’s farmers who will face the brunt of this negligence when the time does come - we rely so heavily on this derogation, yet no supports or planning has been mooted to help the group most affected to transition away from it.

Related Stories

“The derogation itself is destroying our water quality and harming our diversity - the government should never have sought its extension in the first place, but the pressing issue now is ensuring there is an alternative plan to support farmers if its application fails".

She has called on Minister Heydon to "present a plan B for farmers" as soon as possible.

The EU Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy, Jessika Roswall is scheduled to visit Ireland next month

Minister Heydon has said the government "will use that opportunity to demonstrate some of the investments being made by Irish farmers to improve water quality".