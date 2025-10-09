Chicken products recalled due to incorrect cooking instructions

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued recall notices for some breaded chicken products due to incorrect cooking instructions on the label.

According to the FSAI, the three products concerned are chicken products from the brand Pekish, which include cooking instructions that are insufficient to cook the products to a core temperatures of 75°.

Recall notices will be displayed at point of sale, the authority said.

The impacted products are:

Pekish Chicken Goujons in pack size of 400g (all use-by dates up to and including October 14);

Pekish Chicken Nuggets in pack sizes 320g (all use-by dates up to and including October 16);

Pekish Breaded Chicken Fillets in pack sizes 400g (all use-by dates up to and including October 18).

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Source: FSAI

Wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated batches, and provide point-of-sale notices to their retailer customers.

Consumer are advised not to eat the implicated batches.

Listeria-related cheese recalls

The FSAI last week issued a food recall due to the possible presence of listeria.

The FSAI issued a recall notice for a batch of Ardagh Lighter Grated Mild Red and Mozzarella cheese.

The pack size is 200g with a best before date of November 30.

Recall notices were displayed at point-of-sale in Aldi stores.

The FSAI last week also issued a recall notice for a batch of Macroom Buffalo Buffaloumi due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The implicated batch has a pack size of 180g with a use-by-date of January 20.

The FSAI said that symptoms of listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average three weeks, but can range between three and 70 days.