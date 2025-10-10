Keeping next spring in mind when grazing this October

After heavy falls of rain and flooding last week, better weather conditions this week seen a return to more favourable conditions for grazing on drier farms.

Grazing in the late autumn and early spring in particular is often a topic of much debate amongst farmers. When grazing conditions become favourable in the early spring, having a range of grass covers available is important for getting spring grazing off to a good start.

Getting spring grass covers right starts with good autumn grassland management and implementing an autumn grazing rotation planner is one way to manage grass covers in the autumn.

According to Teagasc, every day at grass in spring is worth €1.80/cow/day. For example, a farm with 40 cows would make a saving of €72/day.

An extra week at grass in suitable conditions could offer a 40-cow farmer a €504 saving or €1,008 in a fortnight.

As farmers will also know, when cattle are out grazing on good conditions, there is less health issues, better performance. and lessslurry/farmyard manure (FYM) to apply next year.

October grazing

Every farmer will generally know their own farm and what paddocks can be grazed early in spring or late in autumn.

According to Teagasc, heavy farms should aim to have half of their grazing area closed off for the winter by the middle of this month (October 15).

On drier farms, it is recommended to have at least 30% of paddocks closed by the same mid-October date.

By the end of October, approximately three-quarters (73%) of the grazing area should be closed off on heavy farms.

Related Stories

On drier farms, 60% of the grazing area should be closed off for winter by October 31.

The target date to have all paddocks closed off for the winter on heavier farms should be mid-November (November 14) and nearer the end of November on drier farms (November 21).

This allows for good covers of grass to be available early in the spring.

While some farmers prefer to run sheep on some grazing ground for the winter, it is advisable to keep at least some ground closed with good covers of grass for next spring.