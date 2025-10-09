Watch: What to expect at the AXA National Dairy Show 2025

The show provides the ultimate stage for breeders to showcase their cows and young stock.

It also allows the country's top young handlers to display their talents and skill.

The 43rd AXA National Dairy Show will get underway at 2:30p.m on Friday with the National Showmanship League finals and the handler classes.

The various breed classes will begin with the Jersey young stock on Friday evening.

This year's judge is Cord Hormann from Germany who owns the renowned Wilcor Herd.

Hormann will have a packed schedule of Holstein and Jersey classes on Saturday before he selects his Supreme Champion that evening.

AXA National Dairy Show

Along with the excitement of the showring, there will be plenty to entertain and inform visitors.

The event hosts Ireland’s largest specialised dairy trade exhibition, including artificial insemination (AI); animal health; breeding; dairy agricultural technology; milking equipment; robotics; machinery; finance; nutrition; soil and land management, and more.

Visitors will also have a chance to visit the Rispoval Calf Village which is making a return to the show following its debut last year.

There will be plenty on offer for machinery enthusiasts, including tractors and a display of crew cab vehicles.

On Friday evening, the AXA National Dairy Innovation Awards will take place.

Stay tuned to Agriland for live coverage, results and exclusive interviews at this year's AXA National Dairy Show.