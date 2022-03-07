A Fianna Fáil Senator has called for a fuel prices to be frozen for a three-month period in order to alleviate the pressure on consumers.

Senator Eugene Murphy said: “I have raised the matter of fuel prices in both the Seanad and at the Fianna Fáil Parliamentary Party.

“The price of oil is at the highest level since 2008 and a number of service stations are now selling petrol and diesel at over €2.00/L.

“People are already struggling with the cost of living and this is putting enormous pressure on drivers,” the senator added.

Fuel prices hitting rural communities

Murphy said that the sharp rise in fuels costs is particularly hitting rural communities, where there are often no public transport options available.

“In Ireland we pay approximately 60% tax on fuel. I raised the issue with the Taoiseach and Minister of State, Michael McGrath at the parliamentary party meeting and requested that arrangements be put in place to effectively freeze fuel prices for at least three months.

“Given the terrible situation in Ukraine, the government cannot resolve the supply issues, but by temporarily changing taxation rates, the prices for the consumer can be stabilised, at least in the short-term,” senator Murphy said.

Cross political calls for action

Recently another Oireachtas member said that there will be an “explosion” in Ireland in the next fortnight if the government does not take action to address the rising cost of fuel, including ‘green’ diesel.

Roscommon Galway independent TD, Michael Fitzmaurice told the Dáil that “in Ireland, green diesel that you put into a tractor is €1.40 quoted today. Kerosene is €1.35. White diesel in some places around Dublin is €2.00, between €1.85 and €2.00.

“Petrol is gone €2.05. We have reserves I understand, in Cork. Are we going to do something?”