A period of public consultation by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) on an annual derogation for wild bird shooting will close next week.

The current derogation under the Wildlife Act 1976 and the birds and natural habitats regulations signed by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage is due to expire on April 30, next.

It allows for the control of certain species of wild bird which “represent a threat to public health or safety” or are likely to cause serious damage to crops, livestock or fauna.

Among the bird species included in the derogation are: the hooded crow; magpie; rook; jackdaw; wood pigeon; and herring gull.

The derogation allows for the shooting of the majority of the listed bird species with a rifle or shotgun. In some cases, the use of cage traps is permitted as a means of controlling the birds.

Advertisement

Ahead of the next declaration coming into force, the NPWS is seeking the public’s views or observations on any proposed changes to the existing derogation.

Submissions will be accepted through email: [email protected]

Views can also be posted to the Wildlife Licensing Unit in the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The consultation will close on Monday, March 14, at 5:00p.m.