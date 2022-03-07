An Bord Pleanála has confirmed that it has postponed a decision on a planning application for a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in north Kerry.

Shannon LNG Ltd., a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, has applied to the board for a €650 million LNG terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford land bank.

A decision had been due on the strategic infrastructure development application today (March 7).

However, due to the “complex nature” of the proposed development An Bord Pleanála has deferred the decision until September 9, 2022.

LNG terminal

There is renewed focus on the project due to concerns around the security of energy supplies following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Last month, the Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan unveiled a bill which aims to keep Ireland free from LNG.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan has also written to An Bord Pleanála in relation to the proposed Shannon LNG terminal.

The Green Party leader outlined that “it would not be appropriate for the development of any LNG terminals in Ireland to be permitted or proceeded with at this time”.

The minister explained that a review into the security of Ireland’s energy supply is due to be completed later this year.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the government acknowledges that natural gas will be a transition fuel in the next 20 or 30 years, with nine new gas plants to be built in the coming years.

However, Varadkar stated that the government does not support the planning application for an LNG terminal in north Kerry.

“If it gets planning permission and if the company that has applied for planning permission is able to fund it, then it will be in a position to build it, but I do not think that is the right investment for that site,” he explained.