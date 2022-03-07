The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has updated a recall of coleslaws and other products containing shredded cabbage and carrots.

On Friday, March 4, the authority issued a recall of such products due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, which came about following a voluntary withdrawal of products by Milnes Foods Ltd.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause the infection, listeriosis.

Today (Monday, March 7) the authority has updated that recall to include specific batches of Butlers Coleslaw, Egg Mayonaise (sic) and Lite Coleslaw, again, due to the presence of this bacteria.

BarcodeProduct Pack sizeUse-by dates
5390631000605Butlers Coleslaw250gMarch 13, 14, 15
5390631000063Butlers Lite Coleslaw250gMarch 13, 14, 15
5390631000612Butlers Egg Mayonnaise395gMarch 12, 13, 14

The FSAI is advising consumers not to consume the implicated batches.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, according to the FSAI.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly, it has advised.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is, on average three, weeks but can range between three and 70 days.

The table below details the affected batches of coleslaws and other products containing shredded cabbage and carrots subject to the initial recall.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated products.

