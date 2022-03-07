The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has developed a payment calculator and a stocking rate calculator which it says will help inform farmers of the changes in the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) for the period 2023-2027.

The payment calculator allows farmers to calculate their indicative direct payments in 2023, including payment entitlement values.

To complete the payment calculator, farmers will need the following information:

  • Number of hectares;
  • Number of entitlements;
  • BPS and greening value per entitlement.

Stocking rate calculator

The stocking rate calculator can be used to calculate stocking rates in terms of livestock unit and kg of organic nitrogen (N) per hectare (ha).

To complete the stocking rate calculator, farmers will need the following information:

  • Total area in grassland and tillage which will be farmed in 2022;
  • Expected livestock numbers and age per month in 2022.

Step by step guides have also been prepared for the calculators and are available on the department’s website.

CAP Strategic Plan

This month, the DAFM is hosting a series of nationwide in-person public information meetings and an online webinar about Ireland’s draft CAP Strategic Plan.

These public meetings will provide information about changes to direct payments, including entitlements; active farmer checks; agricultural activity and land eligibility changes; stocking rates; eco schemes; details on the new Agri-Environmental Climate Measure (AECM); organic farming; and other important information that farmers need to know now so that they can best prepare for 2023. 

DateVenue
Thursday March 3Mullingar Park Hotel, Mullingar Co. Westmeath
Tuesday March 8Charleville Park Hotel, Charleville, Co. Cork
Wednesday March 9Killarney Convention Centre, Killarney, Co. Kerry
Thursday March 10Celtic Ross Hotel, Roscarbery, Co. Cork
Monday March 14Clonmel Park Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
Tuesday March 15Online webinar – register at www.gov.ie/cap
Monday March 21Talbot Hotel Wexford
Tuesday March 22TF Royal Hotel, Castlebar
Wednesday March 23The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
Thursday March 24Shearwater Hotel and Spa, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway
Monday March 28Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow
Tuesday March 29Nuremore Hotel, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan
