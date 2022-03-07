The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has developed a payment calculator and a stocking rate calculator which it says will help inform farmers of the changes in the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) for the period 2023-2027.

The payment calculator allows farmers to calculate their indicative direct payments in 2023, including payment entitlement values.

To complete the payment calculator, farmers will need the following information:

Number of hectares;

Number of entitlements;

BPS and greening value per entitlement.

Stocking rate calculator

The stocking rate calculator can be used to calculate stocking rates in terms of livestock unit and kg of organic nitrogen (N) per hectare (ha).

To complete the stocking rate calculator, farmers will need the following information:

Total area in grassland and tillage which will be farmed in 2022;

Expected livestock numbers and age per month in 2022.

Step by step guides have also been prepared for the calculators and are available on the department’s website.

CAP Strategic Plan

This month, the DAFM is hosting a series of nationwide in-person public information meetings and an online webinar about Ireland’s draft CAP Strategic Plan.