The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has developed a payment calculator and a stocking rate calculator which it says will help inform farmers of the changes in the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) for the period 2023-2027.
The payment calculator allows farmers to calculate their indicative direct payments in 2023, including payment entitlement values.
To complete the payment calculator, farmers will need the following information:
- Number of hectares;
- Number of entitlements;
- BPS and greening value per entitlement.
Stocking rate calculator
The stocking rate calculator can be used to calculate stocking rates in terms of livestock unit and kg of organic nitrogen (N) per hectare (ha).
To complete the stocking rate calculator, farmers will need the following information:
- Total area in grassland and tillage which will be farmed in 2022;
- Expected livestock numbers and age per month in 2022.
Step by step guides have also been prepared for the calculators and are available on the department’s website.
CAP Strategic Plan
This month, the DAFM is hosting a series of nationwide in-person public information meetings and an online webinar about Ireland’s draft CAP Strategic Plan.
These public meetings will provide information about changes to direct payments, including entitlements; active farmer checks; agricultural activity and land eligibility changes; stocking rates; eco schemes; details on the new Agri-Environmental Climate Measure (AECM); organic farming; and other important information that farmers need to know now so that they can best prepare for 2023.
Date Venue Thursday March 3 Mullingar Park Hotel, Mullingar Co. Westmeath Tuesday March 8 Charleville Park Hotel, Charleville, Co. Cork Wednesday March 9 Killarney Convention Centre, Killarney, Co. Kerry Thursday March 10 Celtic Ross Hotel, Roscarbery, Co. Cork Monday March 14 Clonmel Park Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary Tuesday March 15 Online webinar – register at www.gov.ie/cap Monday March 21 Talbot Hotel Wexford Tuesday March 22 TF Royal Hotel, Castlebar Wednesday March 23 The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim Thursday March 24 Shearwater Hotel and Spa, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway Monday March 28 Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow Tuesday March 29 Nuremore Hotel, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan