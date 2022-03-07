Northern Ireland Environment Minister Edwin Poots has introduced further environmental protections through a range of new legislative provisions.

The Environment (2021 Act) (Commencement and Saving Provision) Order (Northern Ireland) 2022 brings into force a range of environmental measures, including a new legal framework for environmental governance and accountability now that the UK has left the EU.

It was approved by the Northern Ireland Assembly on February 22, 2022.

The key elements of this framework are statutory duties on DAERA to publish an Environmental Improvement Plan (EIP), issue a policy statement on environmental principles, and the extension of the remit of the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) to include Northern Ireland.

Welcoming the Assembly’s approval of this legislation, DAERA minister Edwin Poots said:

Advertisement

“These measures will not only enhance existing environmental protections but will create mechanisms that will benefit future generations through a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Northern Ireland.

“Protecting and enhancing our environment is a priority for my department and I am pleased to introduce these new provisions to further safeguard our planet.

“It is vital that Northern Ireland continues to play its part in the wider environment and climate change agendas and these provisions will enable us to do so.

“The independent advice from the OEP is very welcome to ensure good environmental governance.”