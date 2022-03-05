Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has called a meeting with farm organisations to discuss the disruption to the sector and current market situation as a result of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“I have asked members of the main farming bodies to attend a meeting in my department on Tuesday [March 8] to assess the situation and how we can work closely and collaboratively in the time ahead,” the minister said this evening (Saturday, March 5).

He also confirmed that a “rapid response team” within the department, which will be headed up by department secretary general Brendan Gleeson, has been established to “actively monitor” the developing situation.

This group will report directly to the minister.

“At times like these, food is our most important resource so, as a department, we are taking every possible proactive step to ensure that we are agile and can respond to this rapidly evolving situation,” Minister McConalogue highlighted.

Earlier this week, the minister attended a meeting of EU agriculture ministers to discuss the Ukraine situation.

At that meeting, European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski confirmed that market support measures under Common Market Organisation (CMO) regulations would be made available when required.

“I welcome the commissioner’s commitment to support the agri sector. Following the council of minister’s meeting, I have written to Commissioner Wojciechowski to ensure that any supports can be rolled out rapidly to support the sector.

“I will continue to work with my European colleagues to deliver supports if and when they are needed,” Minister McConalogue added.

At the meeting of agriculture ministers earlier this week, the minister emphasised the need for EU solidarity in dealing with impacts of the conflict in Ukraine on agri-food supply chains and food security.

Consequences of the conflict for the European agri-food sector were discussed in the meeting and Minister McConalogue welcomed the “strong solidarity shown by the EU with Ukraine”.

He added that the response must be placed in the context of the need to maintain ongoing food security for all.