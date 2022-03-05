Last week’s sheep kill (week ending February 26) saw a decrease on the previous week again, figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal.

Sheep throughput in recent weeks has witnessed an opposite trend to what was seen at the same stage in 2021, with throughput continuing to surpass what was seen this time last year.

However, the last two weeks have seen throughput dip slightly.

Looking at last week’s figures in detail, 53,141 sheep were processed, which is a decrease of 2,103 head from the week before.

The number of lambs/hoggets slaughtered last week came to 48,281 head, which represented a decrease of 1,449 head from the week prior.

Similarly, ewe and ram throughput fell from the previous week, with 653 head less slaughtered last week, totalling 4,859 head.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending February 26):

Hoggets/lambs: 48,281 head (-1,449 or -2.91%);

Ewes and rams: 4,859 head (-653 or -11.84%);

Total: 53,141 head (-2,103 or -3.80%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 413,731 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 367,126 have been hoggets/lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (46,582) and a small portion of light lambs (23 head). Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up by over 43,000 head; 42,845 more hoggets/lambs have been processed and 277 more ewes and rams have been slaughtered as well.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending February 26):