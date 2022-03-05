With winter nearly over, it is time to think of the coming season, and events such as the spring fair in Cavan allow local dealers to set out their stall in front of potential customers.

Dealers and manufacturers can hardly hide the fact that 2021 was a good year for machinery sales despite the supply uncertainties and steep rise in steel prices.

A good year ahead

This year looks to be just as good with much optimism in trade after a small dip in confidence in February. Cavan Equestrian Centre provides plenty of room for exhibitors

Raw material prices appear to have stabilised, while the biggest problem that dealers now face is actually getting hold of stock to sell.

Farmers looking for discounts or favourable deals are set to be disappointed again this year.

Talk of milk and grain prices rising to offset fertiliser costs is also keeping machinery prices firm, with the sentiment being, that if the farming sector is not presently updating and investing in machinery, then it never will.

In this situation, it would be tempting for dealers and manufacturers to sit back and just sell whatever they make, but wisdom suggests that to drop out of public view can only be detrimental in the long run.

Public profile is still essential

Keeping the flag flying and the name in front of customers is what is important and those companies supporting local events such as this, will reap the reward over the long term.

The floor space at the show was all taken and we can only offer a taste of what was present over the three days of the show.

Galvanised toppers

The humble topper is either viewed as an essential pasture maintenance tool or something of unnecessary luxury, depending on outlook.

Many, though, think they are worth the effort as these galvanised eight-blade machines are doing very well for R. Wylie Engineering Ltd. This six-foot topper from R. Wylie engineering has eight blades mounted on four arms to give a fine mulching effect

Recessed booms

Slurryquip announced last year that it was to produce a slurry tanker with mid-mounted booms.

The idea was to make the tanker more compact with better weight distribution and the result appears to fulfil those objectives. The mid mounted booms on the Slurryquip tanker give better visibility and fold away within the width of the wheels

New kid on a block

UTVs are becoming recognised as a viable alternative to quads and a relative newcomer to the Irish scene is the Corvus Terrain DX4.

Powered by a 25hp Yanmar diesel, it comes at a price that competes well with better known brands. The Spanish built Corvus DX4 is offered by Leinster Farm Machines. It has a cargo capacity of 450kg and can tow 900kg

Unique tyres from India

Buying tyres from India is no longer the novelty it was. The latest brand to hit Irish shores is Ascenso which offers full range of rubber, including vintage and classic fits. Most common sizes are immediately available from stock. A unique feature of Ascenso tyres are ‘mud breaking’ lugs on the side of the cleat which is claimed to help keep the tyres clean

Boar hole friendly skids

To avoid crop contamination, rakes need to be kept a precise distance above the ground, obviously a problem on wet soil or where wildlife has dug holes in the field.

Pottinger has therefore introduced its Flowtast option which comprises a horseshoe-shaped skid in place of the jockey wheels at the centre of the rotor. Made of hard wearing plastic, the Flowtast skid helps support the weight of the rotor on soft ground

Valtra G Series bridges gap

With 100-130hp tractors now being considered mid-sized, Valtra has brought out the G Series to cater for that exact bracket.

The models can be supplied in a basic form or with many of the features of their bigger brethren. An endless list of options will allow the customer to ‘dress’ the G Series tractor as he/she wants

Log splitting kit from Cavan

Splitting logs requires sturdy equipment and Carroll Engineering of Cavan uses plenty of metal in its table splitters. The company also produces a pallet breaker and cutter for kindling production, at a sensible price. Sturdy log splitters can be driven by PTO, electric motor or independent petrol engine. The pallet breaker can be seen in the background

Budget loaders from China

Money can be saved where loaders are only used on an occasional basis by the purchase of lower cost machines.

The Kat brand is distributed by Pratts garage and this model with a 350kg lift is available for around €16,000. With an overall width of one metre and a Kubota diesel engine, the Kat 800 is designed to work in confined spaces

Rust-free fertiliser spreaders

Even the best kept fertiliser spreaders will rust with time so making them from stainless steel would seem a good idea.

These Cavallo units from Italy do just that and are available in a variety of sizes and styles. Tractor Motors of Cavan imports the Cavallo range which also comes equipped with a berating grid to help prevent blockages

Good buys to be had

Special deals are always a feature of shows and a very neat Kubota M111 with 300 hours was being offered at €52,500 including VAT by D.A. Forgie.