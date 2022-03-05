A Kerry county councillor has called for former Bank of Ireland (BOI) branches to be developed for use by local communities.

In March 2021, BOI confirmed that it was closing 88 outlets in the Republic of Ireland and 15 branches in Northern Ireland.

All 103 locations were formally shut last October; it means that there are now 169 BOI branches across the country.

A spokesperson for the bank told Agriland that “the decision to close branches was not taken lightly and followed a very thorough analysis and review of our services”.

“Like many other companies with a large number of retail locations, and like banks across the globe, we had to change our branch services to better reflect how people are banking today,” the spokesperson outlined.

“Customers have been moving away from cash to cards and digital banking, and this has rapidly accelerated in recent years, even before the pandemic.”

The bank has also developed a partnership to offer services to its customers through the An Post network.

Banking

Kerry County Councillor Bobby O’Connell said that the closure of the Bank of Ireland branches had “a huge impact” and is an “inconvenience” for the farming and business community and the taxpayer at large.

The Fine Gael representative, who lives in Castleisland where BOI closed its branch, explained that some people in the surrounding area now have to travel 25 miles to Bank of Ireland’s branch in Tralee.

Although he felt An Post are providing a good service for customers, the councillor said that it does not compare to having a Bank of Ireland branch on the street.

O’Connell also cited a recent report from The Central Bank which found that it was taking up to two hours for customers to get support from financial institutions over the phone.

Former bank branches

Last year, agent Sherry Fitzgerald began the phased process of selling the former BOI branch buildings.

Advertisement

At the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, O’Connell called for the buildings to be developed for community and public use.

“The Department of Rural and Community Development has expressed an interest in helping communities, like the one in Castleisland, to acquire and repurpose these buildings,” the Fine Gael councillor outlined.

“We don’t want them to fall into dereliction.

“It’s not long ago – 10 years ago – when it was the taxpayers of Ireland that bailed out these banks.

“So if they’re no longer fit for purpose for the banks, I think they should make a gesture and help communities that are struggling at the moment to get back on their feet.

“Not a complete handout, but give every support that they can to ensure these buildings are acquired by community groups,” O’Connell stated.

Kerry County Council management noted that buying and renovating such buildings would require “significant investment” and would have to be considered on an individual basis.

However, the former Castleisland branch is being examined as possible office space for the local authority.

“In many areas we have received expressions of interest from local groups and councils interested in purchasing our former branch buildings,” the BOI spokesperson said.

“Any community group that is interested in the future of our former branch buildings should contact their council as details of the branches for sale have been circulated to all of the local authorities by the Department of Rural and Community Development,” they concluded.