A young Donegal father who died in a farm-related accident will be remembered at the presentation of the Tommy Feeney Memorial Cup on Saturday, March 5.

Tommy Feeney, a native of Magumna, Ardara, lost his life after an incident near his Corduff home on October 12.

Tommy (37) was married to Niamh, and had two young daughters, Aoife and Maria. He is remembered as a fun-loving, protective, witty brother by his six sisters, May, Carmel, Caitriona, Jacinta, Edel and Grace, and a much-loved son to his parents Noreen and John.

Tommy kept Suffolk sheep and was a member of the Suffolk Sheep Society South of Ireland branch for a brief time.

On March 5, the Corduff minor ladies team, which Tommy helped to coach and manage, will travel to Pearse Memorial Park to play Ardara for the Tommy Feeney Memorial Cup at 3.30p.m. The late Tommy Feeney

The match has been organised by Tommy’s family and friends from Ardara and Corduff, with all funds going to Embrace Farm.

The Embrace Farm charity supports about 300 farm families affected by the tragic loss of a loved one in a farming accident, or survivors who have suffered serious injuries as a consequence of a farm-related accident.

“As a family we felt this was a beautiful way to remember him, the larger than life character who had spent many hours down in Pearse memorial park as a young boy,” said Tommy’s sister Catriona.

“We hope that by combining his passion of football with this fundraising event, [we can] raise awareness and much needed funds for a charity that is doing so much good work.”

General manager of Embrace Farm, Norma Rohan, said the charity puts a person to each one of the statistics when it comes to farm accidents, and supports families experiencing the true toll of the devastation caused.

Farmers injured or killed in farm accidents, she said, are more than just a number. They each leave a legacy behind them, none more so than to their family, she said.

“Embrace Farm supports people who unexpectedly find themselves on a journey of loss and trauma,” said Rohan.

A Go Fund Me page has also been set up by the family.