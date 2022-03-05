Cashel Mart will be hosting part two of the clearance sale for Liam and Bernard Moore from Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford on Tuesday, March 8.

The second part of the sale will see 40 high economic breeding index (EBI) cows on offer.

Speaking to Agriland, Ray Hunt from Cashel Mart stated: “Breeding has been a great passion for the Moores; they have been breeding all artificial insemination (AI) for the past 40 years.

“Of the 40 remaining animals, at least 25 will be calved before the sale – with the remaining 15 due in the next three weeks.

“There is a mix of young and old cows remaining, with eight first calvers and ten second-calvers remaining.

“The herd’s average EBI is €175, which puts the herd in the top 5% of herds in the country.

“One of the cows on offer has an EBI of €266, with another having an EBI of €260 and several more have EBIs over €200.”

Highlights from part one

The first part of the sale took place on February 15, with 100 freshly calved cows on offer.

The sale was met with strong demand. There was a 100% clearance achieved on the day, with an average sale price of €1,821.

Top price for the first and second calvers went to Lot 21: Ashberry Audrey 2089, with an EBI of €277.

This freshly calved heifer is sired by (Ig) Caheragh Mayson (FR 4532). She is projected to do over 430kg of milk solids and produce over 5,700L in her first lactation. She sold for €2,400. Lot 21: Ashberry Audrey 2089, with an EBI of €277

Sold for €2,400

Top price on the day went to Lot 48: Kilvurra Sew Ingrid 1781, now in her third lactation and projected to produce over 550kg of milk solids.

Sired by Clondrohid Black Lightning, she has an EBI of €183 – €107 of which is for fertility. She topped the trade at €2,720. Lot 48: Kilvurra Sew Ingrid 1781, with an EBI of €183

Sold for €2,720

Cashel Mart

The full Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) catalogue is available from Cashel Mart, or online.

Cows can be viewed on the morning of the sale at the mart, with bidding available ringside and on MartEye. The sale will commence at 11.30a.m sharp, on March 8.

More information can be found through Ray Hunt or the herd owner, Bernard Moore.