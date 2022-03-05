An “electric trade” was seen at Tuam Mart’s annual spring cattle show and sale held on Monday (February 28).

The mart’s manager, Marion Devane, said that a strong trade was driven by an abundance of factory agents and northern buyers on the day.

Looking to the cow trade first, the winner of the Pat Dermody Cup was Eamon Wall of Williamstown, for his 870kg Belgian Blue-cross cow that sold for €2,210 (or €2.54/kg).

Other notable prices in the cow ring included:

915kg Simmental-cross cow that sold for €2,310 (or €2.52/kg);

660kg Hereford-cross cow that sold for €2,610 (or €2.44/kg);

820kg Charolais-cross cow that sold for €1900 (or €2.32/kg);

710kg Limousin-cross cow that sold for €1,860 (or €2.62/kg);

695kg Limousin-cross cow that sold for €1,850 (or €2.66/kg).

Moving on to the heifers, Marion added that heifer prices peaked at €3.94/kg for a 625kg Charolais-cross heifer (totalling €2460) owned by Pat Fleming, Moylough. This heifer won the ‘best beef heifer’ category.

For the Martin Tyrrell Perpetual Cup for the best beef heifer, first prize went to Niall Daly of Cummer, for his 740kg Limousin-cross heifer that made €2,200 (or €2.97/kg).

Second prize went to Sean O’Brien of Belclare, for his 630kg Limousin-cross heifer that sold for €1,840 (or €2.92/kg).

Marion also noted a cracking pen of four Limousin-cross heifers weighing 497kg that sold for €1,510 each (or €3.04/kg).

Sample heifer prices:

Advertisement

455kg Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer that sold for €1,130 (or €2.48/kg);

450kg Charolais-cross heifer that sold for €1,160 (or €2.58/kg);

505kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer that sold for €1,460 (or €2.89/kg);

535kg Limousin-cross heifer that sold for €1,400 (or €2.62/kg);

580kg Charolais-cross heifer that sold for €1,760 (or €3.03/kg);

635kg Charolais-cross heifer that sold for €1,960 or (€3.09/kg).

Moving on to the bullock trade which Marian noted was a good trade, with prices nearly peaking at €3.00/kg.

Sample bullock prices:

475kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,400 (or €2.95/kg);

490kg Charolais-cross bullock sold for €1.410 (or €2.88/kg);

A pair of 472kg Limousin-cross bullocks sold for €1,400/head (or €2.97/kg);

620kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,800 (or €2.90/kg);

710kg Charolais bullock sold for €2,040 (or €2.87/kg).

Bullock prize winners

Class 1, for the best single bullock: First prize went to Denis Joyce of Brownsgrove for his 965kg Charolais-cross bullock that made €2,740 (€2.84/kg).

Second prize went to Vinny Martyn, Woodquay, for his 700kg Belgian Blue-cross bullock that sold for €2,020 (€2.89/kg).

Class 2, the Paddy Kilgarriff Perpetual Cup for the best pair of beef bullocks: First prize went to John Fahy of Cummer, for his pair of 785kg Belgian Blue-cross bullocks that sold for €2,290 (€2.92/kg).

Second prize went to Vinny Martyn of Woodquay for his 672kg Charolais-cross bullock that sold for €1,700 (€2.71/kg).

Class 3, the best three bullocks (any breed): First prize went to Seamus Byrne, of Knocknagur, while second place went to Vinny Martyn, of Woodquay.

Class 4, The William Burke Perpetual Cup for the best pair of continental bullocks: First prize went to John Joe Forde for his 672kg Charolais-cross bullocks that sold for €1,700 (€2.53/kg).

Second prize went to Martin Keavney for his pair of 662kg Limousin-cross bullocks that sold for €1,770 (€2.67/kg).