In an industry first, agri-tech researchers, innovators and investors from New Zealand and Ireland will come together to share their insights and experiences in an online business summit.

Entitled, New Zealand-Ireland Agritech Summit 2022, the online event takes place on March 14 in Ireland, while those logging in from New Zealand will do so on March 15 due to the 12-hour time difference.

Open to anyone in the sector, and free to attend, the event – a joint initiative from AgriTech New Zealand and AgTech Ireland – will showcase the latest research, technologies, applications, and test cases from both countries.

To be launched by the New Zealand Minister of Agriculture and Trade, the Hon Damien O’Connor and the Irish Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, the summit aims to strengthen the agri-tech ecosystems in both countries by sharing knowledge, experience, and problem-solving initiatives. March 14 (Ireland date and time) 19:00-19:20 Opening and welcome, with recordings from agriculture ministers 19:20-20.10 Concurrent panel 1: Voice of the farmer

In this session, you will hear from farmers in New Zealand and Ireland who have been learning from each other through various exchanges. The challenge on farm and role of technologies will be considered across both regions.

Chair: Mark Neal, associate strategy and investment leader, Dairy NZ 19:20-20.10 Concurrent panel 2: Voice of agri-tech business

In this session, you will hear from agri-tech businesses and investors in New Zealand and Ireland who are trading in the other market. The sessions will explore the opportunities and challenges in operating across these two similar but different countries.

Chair: James Maloney, senior regional development executive at Enterprise Ireland 19:20-20:10 Concurrent panel 3: Voice of the planet

In this session, you will hear from research and industry organisations who are addressing issues of climate impact and sustainability that are shared by both countries and impact the future of livestock farming globally.

Chair: Dr. John Roche, chief science advisor to New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industry 20:10-20:45 Closing with comments from ambassadors to New Zealand and Ireland

Chief executive at AgriTech New Zealand, Brendan O’Connell explained that the similarities between the countries goes beyond pasture-based farming systems.

“New Zealand and Ireland are both island nations with an export focus, cultures of innovation and deep affinity with the land.

“Each country is a natural market for the other’s technology, and they also share an aspiration to have global impact,” he said.

Chair of AgTech Ireland, Padraig Hennessy commented:

“There is already a history of connection across our primary sectors and, since we face many of the same challenges, there is real potential to accelerate our agritech businesses through collaboration.

“This event will bring together experts to discuss farmer perspectives, agritech investment and environmental challenges.”