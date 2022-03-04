Met Éireann has forecast both sunny clear days as well as icy road conditions over the weekend. As a result the Road Safety Authority (RSA) is warning drivers of the danger posed by ‘sun glare’.

This can result in drivers being temporarily dazzled or blinded by the intensity and brightness of a low sun on the horizon.

In such conditions drivers are reminded to:

Minimise risk by wearing sun glasses;

Ensure your windscreen is clear of grease or grime inside and out. Add windshield washer fluid to the water in the reservoir and check that the wipers are not worn away or damaged. Replace them if they are;

Reduce your speed. Slowing down on the approach to junctions, corners and bends is critical.

Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to beware of the dangers that sun glare can cause, especially when crossing the road and at junctions.

Icy road conditions

The RSA has the following advice for road users, when driving in icy conditions:

Clear your windows and mirrors before you set out, carry a screen scraper and de-icer. Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass;

Slow down – you need to give yourself time and space if you need to react to a loss of traction should you skid on ice;

Watch out for ‘ black ice ‘. If the road looks polished or glossy it could be ‘black ice’ one of winter’s worst hazards. Black ice is difficult to see and is nearly transparent ice that often looks like a harmless puddle or is overlooked entirely. It can occur especially in sheltered/shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls;

Use dipped headlights at all times of poor visibility to ensure you are seen by other motorists;

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space.

While walking on footpaths and in public places, or entering and exiting a vehicle, pedestrians are advised not to underestimate the danger of ice.

The RSA said that many slips and falls happen in places people regard as safe and secure, typically outside their front door, on the doorstep, on the path, or while getting out of the car.