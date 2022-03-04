Food Vision groups for beef and sheepmeat sectors will be established next month, the second High-Level Implementation Committee meeting of Food Vision 2030 has heard.

The committee meeting was chaired by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, yesterday (Thursday, March 3).

Progress on implementing key priorities of the strategy for the agri-food sector, including through the new Food Vision Environmental Group and the Food Vision Dairy Group, were discussed at the meeting.

Stepping up organic farming and forestry ambitions was also addressed, which, the minister said, both have high environmental value.

However, organic farming and forestry also provide diversification opportunities for farmers and add to their economic sustainability, according to Minister McConalogue.

The strategy is “honest and upfront” about the challenges facing the sector and, he added, proposes solutions and a pathway to achieve environmental, economic and social sustainability.

“Food Vision is a landmark for the Irish agri-food sector with the potential to transform our agriculture, food, forestry and marine sectors in the period to 2030 – with sustainability at its core.”

The Food Vision Dairy Group is currently working on producing a detailed plan to manage the sustainable environmental footprint of the sector, and is due to publish an interim report by the end of March.

Market access and development

Minister McConalogue further stated that market access and development are priorities for post-Brexit diversification under the Food Vision strategy.

This involves work with Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon who is responsible for this area.

A key target is to grow Ireland’s share in existing markets while developing new ones for all produced food.

A recent trade mission to the Gulf Region, led by Minister McConalogue, focused on growing trade with the region. He added that he was delighted to have made an agreement in principle to lift restrictions on Irish beef exports to Saudi Arabia.

He concluded that “this was an important step forward achieved as a result of the trade mission”.