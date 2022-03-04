There will be an “explosion” in Ireland in the next fortnight if the government does not take action to address the rising cost of fuel, including ‘green’ diesel.

That’s according to Roscommon Galway independent TD, Michael Fitzmaurice who was speaking in the Dáil this week (March 3).

He told the chamber that “In Ireland, green diesel that you put into a tractor is €1.40 quoted today. Kerosene is €1.35. White diesel in some places around Dublin is €2.00, between €1.85 and €2.00.

“Petrol is gone €2.05. We have reserves I understand, in Cork. Are we going to do something?” he asked the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar.

“There[are] lorry drivers going parking lorries. There is an explosion about to happen in the next week to two weeks in this country if something isn’t done by [the] government.”

“I am asking you, be it the farmers with the green diesel, the people that need home heating oil, and I don’t want to hear about fuel allowance; I’m talking about people who don’t qualify for that, who are working everyday.

“A lorry to run is €40 an hour in diesel at the moment. What are you going doing in the next week because there is ferocious frustration out there in the general public?” Fitzmaurice added.

The Tánaiste responded by stating: “We will have to respond to that. When it comes to business users… they can reclaim the VAT, but they can’t reclaim the excise and that’s one of the things we’re going to have to examine.”

Fuel rationing

Meanwhile, independent TD for Wexford, Verona Murphy, has expressed her dismay at the lack of response from the government to contain fuel prices caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking from Wexford, deputy Murphy, who is former president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) said: “It has been confirmed to me, that yesterday at Dublin Port, fuel was rationed to wholesale suppliers. If this continues the consequences will be catastrophic for the Irish economy.

“Government must move immediately to protect low and hard-pressed middle-income families and Irish business before this crisis deepens.

“Oil prices are expected to reach $200 a barrel in the coming days. The knock-on effect is going to result in further spiralling costs at the pumps, higher energy bills and ultimately increased prices on supermarket shelves impacting on everyone and devastating the marginalised in our society,” she added.

The independent TD said that 60% of the cost of petrol and diesel in Ireland goes to the government in taxes adding that Ireland has one of the highest VAT rates in the world.

“There must be a reduction in these taxes straight away to ameliorate these exceptional price increases,” Murphy added.

“If government doesn’t act now, Irish business will go bust, Irish jobs will be lost, families will be pushed into poverty. Other EU governments have reduced fuel duties by 50% last week.

“I am calling on Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe to introduce immediate emergency measures removing completely the excise duties and vat from all fuel prices.

“Failure to do so is an attack on those living and working in rural Ireland and low-income families who have no alternative travel options to avail of,” she stated.