Farming families can now avail of ‘Farming 360’, a free, 11-week programme to help improve their traditional and digital skills, as well as learn about alternative farm futures.

Teagasc, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), the Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) and Macra na Feirme have teamed up with Kilkenny LEADER Partnership to host the programme.

Farming 360 features a blend of practical skills, training and information. It will also focus on health and safety practices, changes to the upcoming Common Agriculture Policy (CAP), as well as modules in health and wellbeing.

The initial course will begin on March 14 at Castlecomer Discovery Park, and there will be subsequent start dates timed to fit in with the farm calendar.

Given the busy nature of family farm life, participants are asked to attend just one day and one evening session a week.

Macra president John Keane said: “This programme affords the opportunity for farmers to be in a setting which is all inclusive and address challenges in an open and friendly way while facilitating discussions with like-minded people.”

Practical skills covered include dry stone walling, hedgerow laying as well as maintenance among many others. There will also be digital and computer-based modules and participants will be encouraged to enjoy the adventure pursuits at the venue, as part of the course’s wellbeing aspect.

Declan Rice, CEO, Kilkenny LEADER Partnership, said:

“We’re conscious that family farms are busy places with lots of demands on a farmer’s time and skills. This programme has been designed to help farm families by bringing them together, sharing information and experiences in a supportive learning environment while also getting them to enjoy some quality time off-farm.

“It’s something we’ve all missed over the course of the pandemic and has made farms even more isolating places to live and work at times.

“Working with our partners, we want to give participants a 360 vision of the farming sector and industry not just in Ireland but in Europe. Places on each programme are limited and we would encourage any farm family interested in participating to book their place now,” Rice added.

This 11-week pilot programme is being run in conjunction with IT Carlow, Trinity College Dublin (TCD), Mental Health Ireland and Forestry Services Ltd. It’s hoped that if successful, the initiative might be rolled out nationwide in coming years.