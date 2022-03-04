Goulding Fertilisers issued a letter this week stating that it has withdrawn its current price list – as of December 6, 2021 – and all existing quotations.

The company, which manufactures and distributes a range of fertilisers, sent the letter on Wednesday, March 2.

The company cited increased costs and decreased supplies, associated with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, as reasons for the price withdrawal.

More specifically, the company said those reasons are attributed to:

The huge increase in natural gas prices in the last week with gas now trading at 10 times its normal level for this time of year;

Reduction in ammonia availability due to the closure of Ukrainian ports, leading to increased production costs for DAP and urea;

Increased cost of potash caused by sanctions on Belarus, which supplies 30% of European potash;

Decrease in supplies available from Russia, which normally supplies 25-30% of Ireland’s annual fertiliser.

In the letter, seen by Agriland, the company states:

“Our suppliers are currently not quoting us, leaving us with no option but to withdraw our prices.”

The company said that it would issue a new price list as soon as possible. It also apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Goulding has four production facilities located in Askeaton, Co. Limerick; Co. Cork; New Ross, Co. Wexford; and Ardee, Co. Louth.

Meanwhile, it is understood that shipments of fertiliser are expected to land in Ireland over the coming weeks, having been forward sold to many co-op and merchant clients for their own farmer customers.

In an recent interview with Agriland, Grassland Agro managing director (MD), Liam Woulfe, said that some of the shipments were scheduled to arrive in Ireland as far back as January, as they were bought in December 2021.

The Grassland Agro MD indicated that there may be enough fertiliser supplies in the country to meet farmer-application demand during the month of March only.

And, he confirmed that Grassland Agro’s international fertiliser suppliers had also stopped quoting prices or committing to any future delivery dates.

“This is due to the additional complexity of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic sanctions,” he said.