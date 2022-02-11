Cashel Mart will be hosting the clearance sale of 140 high economic breeding index (EBI) cows for Liam and Bernard Moore from Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford.

The sale will take place in two parts, beginning with 100 freshly calved cows on Tuesday, February 15. The remaining 40 cows will be sold on March 8.

High EBI

Speaking to Agriland, Ray Hunt from Cashel Mart stated: “Breeding has been a great passion for the Moores; they have been breeding all artificial insemination (AI) for the past 40 years.

“The herd is in the top 5% of EBI in the country, with 50 of the cows on offer having an EBI in excess of €200.”

Continuing, Ray said: “Herd health has been very important to the Moores over the years.

“The herd is TB [Tuberculosis]-free for almost 28 years, and clear from Johne’s disease and Neospora. The Moores have also never had a positive BVD [Bovine Viral Diarrhoea] sample.

“The herd is vaccinated for Lepto, Salmonella and IBR [infectious bovine rhinotracheitis]. Hoof health is also excellent and there is no mortellaro in the herd.” Image source: Cashel Mart

Production

Production from the herd is excellent, with the herd achieving in excess of 500kg of milk solids from 750kg of concentrates.

The average percentages from the herd are also very good, with butterfat at 4.52% and protein at 3.58%.

All animals in the sale are exported tested, pedigree registered and have milk recording data available.

Ray told Agriland that this is a “perfect opportunity for any new entrants or expanding herds to fast-track their way into some of the best dairy cows in the country”.

“With beef prices on the rise, this also a super opportunity to cull some of your lower production cows and get into some exceptional genetics,” he added.



Image’s source: Cashel Mart

Cashel Mart

The full Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) catalogue is available from Cashel Mart, or online.

Cows can be viewed on the morning of the sale at the mart, with bidding available ringside and on MartEye. Both sales will commence at 11.30a.m, on February 15 and March 8.

More information can be found through Ray Hunt or the herd owner, Bernard Moore.