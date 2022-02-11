Buyers are flocking to calf rings in growing numbers this year and are willing to pay what it takes to secure quality calves, according to Carnaross Mart manager Padraig McElroy.

There were almost 300 calves on offer at Carnaros Mart’s weekly calf sale on Monday, February 9. Calf numbers have been growing steadily over the past few weeks and are set to ramp up further in the coming weeks at the mart.

McElroy outlined that he believes developments in new calf-to-beef schemes are driving prices in the calf trade also.

One of the top prices on the day went to a late November 2021-born Hereford-cross (HEX) heifer which sold for €500. This January-born HEX heifer sold for €260

This December-born AAX bull sold for €380

This January-born FR bull sold for €160

This January-born AAX heifer sold for €205

This November-born HEX heifer sold for €400

This January-born BBX bull sold for €240

The Carnaross Mart manager said: “It seems to be the trend at the minute that more and more farmers are switching to buying calves and rearing them.”

Charolais-cross (CHX) calves were in hot demand at the sale also, with two Charolais-sired bull calves – three-weeks old – off Montbeliarde cows making €510 and €480 respectively, while another late January-born CHX heifer calf made €290.

This January-born LMX heifer made €300

These for January-born Friesian bulls made €65 each

This January-born AAX bull made €170

Friesian bull calves were in no short supply at the sale with buyers on hand giving anywhere from €190, back to €10, depending on quality.

Continuing, McElroy said: “Dairy farmers who are feeding calves on for that extra while are really noticing the benefit on price when they go to sell.”

Concluding, McElroy said that trade is expected to remain firm for calves in the coming weeks and numbers are set to increase.

Carnaross Mart machinery auction

In other news, Carnaross Mart is set to host a machinery auction on Saturday, February 19. The sale will feature a variety of farm tools, vehicles and machinery.

Intake of lots will commence from Tuesday, February 15, and bidding will be available online through the LSL auction app.