Up until now the hedge cutter has always been considered an implement that attaches to the rear of a tractor rather than a standalone, self-propelled, machine in itself.

All that has now changed with the advent of the ILF Kommunal, manufactured by Energreen of Italy and brought into Ireland by Green Equipment Supplies (GES) of Co. Wexford which had brought it along to this year’s Tullamore Show last weekend (Sunday, August 13).

Self-propelled by Deutz

The machine is powered by a 143hp Deutz engine driving both axles through a two-speed hydrostatic transmission and is designed to perform a number of tasks; hedge cutting, landscape maintenance and forestry being the three major areas of application. Tree pruning attachments can also be used on the self propelled hedge cutter

The model being shown at Tullamore was fitted with the company’s Orbital 7 arm that has a reach of 7m and can cut to either side thanks to a 270° turret mounting and hydraulic cross slide.

Variations of this arm are available and there are three different cab options, giving the customer a wide choice of specification.

Clear vision for operator

The great advantage claimed for the ILF Kommunal is that the hedge cutter is mounted at the front of the machine, allowing the operator a full view of the job at hand without having to twist sideways or look over his shoulder.

Priced at around €195,000 it might appear expensive, but a tractor of similar power with an equally sophisticated cutter is going to cost much the same, and, like tractors, it is not limited to a single task, although heavy field operations do not feature in its repertoire. The loader attachment has a tipping height of 4m

In addition to the hedge cutter, it can be fitted with a loader arm and three-point linkage with power take-off (PTO), allowing a wide variety of other implements to be mounted on the front, including, presumably, an existing hedge cutter.

The ILF Kommunal has four-wheel steering and to increase stability, the rear axle can be oscillated or locked into position.

The weight of the tractor unit without attachments is 6,520kg.